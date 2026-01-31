Kraken-Backed SPAC Closes Nasdaq IPO, Raises $345M

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kraken -backed KRAKacquisition Corp has completed an upsized $345 million initial public offering, listing its special purpose acquisition company units on Nasdaq to pursue future mergers or acquisitions.

According to a Friday announcement, the SPAC sold 34.5 million units at $10 each, including the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant exercisable at $11.50 per share. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol KRAQU on Wednesday.

KRAKacquisition was formed as a Text>SPAC, a publicly listed vehicle that raises capital via an IPO to pursue a future merger or acquisition. The company's public disclosures note it has not identified a business combination target or engaged in discussions with any potential acquisition candidates; however, its initial SEC filing said it will concentrate efforts on“companies in the digital asset ecosystem.”

The company's formation and the backing of Kraken - alongside strategic investors such as Tribe Capital and Natural Capital - point to a broader push within the crypto sector to access traditional capital markets through SPAC structures. Kraken's public appetite for a U.S. listing appears to be advancing in parallel with a wider revival in crypto-related IPO activity, even as market dynamics remain uneven. In November, Kraken signaled early preparations for a potential IPO by confidentially submitting a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That move, described in a contemporaneous report, followed a flurry of crypto-centric IPO chatter in 2025 and into 2026 as several digital-asset firms evaluate public-market access. class="thirstylink" rel="nofollow sponsored noindex" target="_blank" title="Ledger" href="" data-linkid="77964" data-shortcode="true">Ledger, the hardware wallet maker, has been cited as exploring a U.S. initial public offering that could value the company at more than $4 billion, with talks reportedly ongoing with major banks including Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Barclays. Copper, a crypto custodian, was also said to be weighing an IPO path with banks such as Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as potential underwriters, following recent NYSE debut activity by rival BitGo. Separately, tokenization platform Securitize disclosed a substantial jump in revenue as it pushes forward with a Cantor Fitzgerald–backed SPAC plan to go public, highlighting the broader sector-wide push toward liquidity through public markets.

In this environment, KRAKacquisition's upsized offering underscores the continued investor appetite for blank-check vehicles tied to the crypto ecosystem, even as the broader market remains sensitive to regulatory developments and macro swings. The SPAC structure offers a streamlined route to public markets for crypto-adjacent entities, but it also requires clear milestones and a credible target, which investors will scrutinize as the de-SPAC timeline unfolds.

Kraken's involvement in KRAKacquisition also aligns with the firm's longer-term strategic aims. The exchange has pursued a public-market footprint while expanding its product suite and institutional offerings. The company's confidential filing in November 2025 signaled preparations for a potential IPO, signaling an expanded appetite for traditional market access among established crypto players. The evolving IPO landscape for crypto-native and crypto-adjacent companies illustrates both opportunity and risk: access to larger pools of capital coexists with heightened scrutiny from regulators and investors who seek greater clarity on business models, governance, and profitability.



Market participants should monitor how crypto-focused SPACs perform in the near term, particularly as de-SPAC targets emerge or fail to materialize. The KRAQU listing signals appetite for regulated routes into crypto ecosystems, while ongoing discussions around Ledger, Copper, and Securitize show that the broader IPO window for crypto-adjacent companies remains active, albeit uneven. If these listings begin to demonstrate credible business models, strong governance, and clear alignment with investor protections, they could help sustain liquidity and investor confidence in the crypto sector's public-market ambitions.

