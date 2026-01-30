David Torske Advocates For Better Jobsite Communication In Construction

MENAFN - GetNews)



David Torske CalgaryProject Coordinator Highlights the Power of Clarity, Routine, and Listening on the Ground

Calgary, AB - January 30, 2026 - Project Coordinator David Torske is calling for greater awareness and effort around jobsite communication, urging construction teams to take small but consistent steps to improve how they share information, manage schedules, and solve problems together.

"Most delays I see aren't about the materials or the labor," said Torske. "They're about miscommunication. One trade assumes something is done when it isn't. A detail gets missed in an email. A deadline gets moved without notice. You catch these things early with better systems and clearer conversations."

Torske, whose career has spanned both residential and commercial construction projects across Alberta, is known for his calm approach, strong documentation practices, and team-centered work ethic. In a recent interview, he outlined how communication failures are one of the most preventable causes of cost overruns and missed milestones.

According to a 2022 report by Autodesk and FMI, poor communication and data management are responsible for an estimated 52% of rework in construction, costing the global industry over $280 billion annually. Torske believes this number can be reduced significantly-not by new tools alone, but by using existing ones better.

"You don't always need a new app," he said. "Sometimes you just need a notebook, a five-minute check-in, and the habit of writing things down."

A Culture of Clarity

Torske encourages crews and coordinators to establish daily or weekly routines for sharing updates, even if informally. In his own work, he combines field notes, Excel sheets, and platforms like Microsoft Project to track progress and flag risks. He also stresses the importance of face-to-face walkthroughs.

"Nothing replaces walking the site together. I keep a clipboard in hand not just for tasks-but so people know I'm listening."

His process includes translating those informal check-ins into formal updates, which he then shares across teams. "Good documentation doesn't slow things down. It keeps people aligned. That's how projects finish strong."

Call to Action: Practice It Daily

Torske is now encouraging more builders, trades, and supervisors-especially those early in their careers-to start with what they can control. That might be keeping better notes, setting a simple checklist system, or asking one clarifying question per day.

"If you're on-site, just start writing things down. Start asking questions. You don't need permission to be organized or helpful," he said. "And if you're managing others, build that culture. It's not about being perfect-it's about being consistent."

He also believes this approach can improve job satisfaction and morale.

"When teams feel like they're on the same page, stress goes down. Deadlines don't feel like threats. People show up with a clearer head and better energy."

About David Torske

David Torske is a Calgary-based Project Coordinator known for his steady, structured approach to project management. With a background in scheduling, workflow optimization, and field documentation, he supports construction teams in delivering safe, high-quality outcomes. Torske is passionate about building systems that support clarity, reliability, and trust on the jobsite. When he's not managing projects, you'll likely find him hiking or fly fishing in the mountain streams of Southern Alberta.