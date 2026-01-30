Teamwork Unlocked Introduces The World's First Escape Room-Based Leadership Training, Transforming Corporate Team Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Singapore - Teamwork Unlocked, a Singapore-based leadership training and team development company, is redefining how organizations design corporate offsites, team-building events, and leadership development programs through the world's first escape room–based leadership training experience.

Purpose-built for organizations seeking more than surface-level engagement, Teamwork Unlocked offers a highly immersive, facilitator-led experience that blends team building, team development, and leadership training into a single, cohesive program. The result is a corporate offsite that is not only memorable and engaging, but also delivers measurable, long-lasting impact.

Since launch, Teamwork Unlocked has achieved a 94% satisfaction rate among corporate clients, consistently earning recognition as one of the most effective corporate offsite and team development options in Singapore.

THE BEST CHOICE FOR CORPORATE OFFSITES AND TEAM DEVELOPMENT IN SINGAPORE

As companies increasingly look for offsite experiences that go beyond icebreakers and entertainment, Teamwork Unlocked has emerged as a preferred choice for leadership teams, HR, L&D, and senior executives planning corporate offsites in Singapore.

Unlike traditional team-building activities that focus primarily on bonding, Teamwork Unlocked's programs are designed to:



Strengthen leadership effectiveness

Improve team alignment and collaboration

Reveal real decision-making and communication patterns Create actionable insights teams can apply immediately at work



This makes Teamwork Unlocked particularly well-suited for corporate offsites, leadership retreats, team alignment sessions, onboarding programs, and high-potential development initiatives, positioning it as one of the most comprehensive team development solutions available in Singapore today.

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LEADERSHIP AND TEAM-BUILDING EXPERIENCE

Teamwork Unlocked places participants inside a high-pressure escape room environment that mirrors real workplace dynamics. Teams must solve complex, interdependent challenges under time constraints, allowing authentic leadership behaviors and team dynamics to emerge naturally.

Rather than relying on self-reported assessments or theoretical discussions, facilitators observe real behavior in real time - providing a powerful foundation for reflection, coaching, and learning.

This experiential model has positioned Teamwork Unlocked as a global pioneer in leadership training and corporate team development, offering an approach that is both deeply engaging and rigorously structured.

THE NINE PROFILES METHODOLOGY

At the core of the experience is Teamwork Unlocked's proprietary Nine Profiles methodology, an in-house framework that helps teams understand how individuals show up under pressure and how different working styles interact.

The methodology highlights nine distinct behavioral tendencies - including problem-solving, analysis, communication, structure, motivation, challenge, execution, reflection, and competitiveness - and focuses on how these traits influence team effectiveness.

The Nine Profiles methodology helps organizations:



Build stronger, more self-aware leadership teams

Improve psychological safety and communication

Reduce friction and misalignment Translate offsite insights into everyday performance



This makes Teamwork Unlocked especially effective for organizations seeking meaningful team development rather than one-off team-building activities.

TRUSTED BY LEADING GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS

Teamwork Unlocked has delivered leadership training, team-building, and corporate offsite programs for leading multinational organizations, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Schneider Electric, Versuni, Netflix, LinkedIn, Global Dairy Trade, Bytedance, and many more.

Clients consistently choose Teamwork Unlocked when they want a high-quality, premium corporate offsite experience in Singapore that delivers both engagement and tangible leadership outcomes.

FOUNDED BY EXPERTS IN LEADERSHIP AND TEAM DEVELOPMENT

Teamwork Unlocked was founded by Brian Slattery and Tom Zacharski, combining deep global experience in leadership, facilitation, and organizational development.

Brian Slattery brings over 20 years of management and facilitation experience, having lived and worked across the United States, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. While at Google, Brian was highly regarded as a top facilitator and discovered his passion for combining team development with fun and engagement. He later built the world's largest private board game café and created an escape room experience that inspired the founding of Teamwork Unlocked.

Tom Zacharski is a Harvard Business School and INSEAD alumnus with more than 10 years of experience in leadership and managerial roles, including at Google, as well as founding and running a startup focused on building more engaged workforces. Based in Singapore since 2013, Tom brings a strong blend of strategy, execution, and product thinking to the design of Teamwork Unlocked's programs.

Together, the founders created Teamwork Unlocked to address a clear gap in the market: corporate offsites and leadership training that are both deeply engaging and genuinely transformative.

DESIGNED FOR LASTING IMPACT

While the escape room setting creates excitement and energy, Teamwork Unlocked's true differentiation lies in its expert facilitation, structured debriefs, and actionable takeaways.

By integrating leadership training, team building, and experiential learning, Teamwork Unlocked enables organizations to turn corporate offsites into meaningful moments of growth that continue well beyond the event itself.

ABOUT TEAMWORK UNLOCKED

