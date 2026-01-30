GBA Launches New Free AIA CEU Course On Designing Glass Floor Walkways And Stair Treads With Glasswalktm
Hosted through GreenCE (Ron Blank), the one-hour narrated video course explores how glass can be integrated into walkways and stair systems while addressing performance priorities that influence day-to-day usability and occupant confidence underfoot.
The course provides 1 AIA HSW/LU CE Hour, and 1 GBCI General Hour, with additional credit types available where applicable.
Course topics focus on real-world specification decisions
According to the course outline, participants will review design considerations including:
Glass type selection and how it relates to structural performance, durability, privacy, and aesthetics
Slip-resistance strategies and surface detailing for safety and comfort
Structural supports and connection detailing to support stability, code compliance, and long-term performance
Sustainability connections, including daylighting, energy efficiency, and potential LEED pathways
GBA notes the course is designed to help architects and design teams translate design intent into buildable solutions for glass circulation elements, including walkways and stair systems.
For course access and additional information, visit GBA's website: .
About GBA Architectural Products + Services
Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, GBA Architectural Products + Services (a division of Medina Glass Block) provides end-to-end design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services for architectural glass systems, including glass block, glass brick, glass pavers, and GlassWalkTM structural glass flooring. GBA serves architects, designers, contractors, developers, and restoration teams across commercial, residential, and institutional projects.
