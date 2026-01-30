Gabby B Enters The Heart Of Brazilian Funk With New Single 'Faz Assim' Featuring MC Xangai

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Brazilian-born international pop artist Gabby B officially steps into the mainstream Brazilian Funk scene with her explosive new single,“Faz Assim,” or“Do It Like This” in English, featuring one of Brazil's most influential MCs, MC Xangai. The high-energy collaboration was recorded during Gabby's recent creative trip to Brazil in partnership with the powerhouse team at Love Funk, marking a defining moment in her evolving artistic journey.

Created organically in the studio,“Faz Assim” came together the moment MC Xangai arrived and the chemistry between both artists clicked instantly. The track blends Gabby B's international pop sensibility and melodic vocal strength with the raw, rhythmic pulse of Funk Carioca, resulting in a crossover moment that feels both authentic to Brazilian funk culture and globally accessible.

“This song sets the tone for everything that's coming next” said Gabby B“'Faz Assim' is just the beginning of a series of records I created in Brazil with incredible MCs and producers. The track is rooted in Brazilian funk culture. It's the start of a new era for me, and I'm excited to share this side of my artistry with the world.”

For Gabby B, this release represents more than just another single. While she has previously explored funk-inspired sounds,“Faz Assim” is her true introduction into the core of Brazil's funk mainstream. Lyrically,“Faz Assim” plays with flirtation, confidence, and undeniable chemistry. The verses showcase playful back-and-forth exchanges that capture the excitement of attraction and the tension of a moment that begs to continue.

MC Xangai, who rose to prominence in 2020 with tracks such as“Chão de Barro,”“Feliz Dia das Mães,” and“Menor Batalhador,” brings his signature blend of Funk Carioca, upbeat tempos, and charismatic lyricism to the record.

With“Faz Assim,” Gabby B confidently claims her space inside Brazilian funk while continuing to build a global sound rooted in culture, rhythm, and crossover appeal, setting the tone for what promises to be her most impactful era yet.

For more information on Gabby B's upcoming releases visit .

About Gabby B

Gabby B is a Brazilian pop artist based in Miami known for her multilingual sound and global appeal. She sings in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and her singles have charted in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy. With more than 5 million followers across platforms, Gabby has built a strong digital presence through viral music videos and high-energy performances. She has shared the stage with artists such as Flo Rida, Iza and Ja Rule, and has appeared at major events including Stonewall Pride, Y100's Jingle Ball and Premios Juventud. Her music has received national airplay and media support, including features on NBC, SiriusXM, Globo, and WSVN FOX. Recent releases include“Brinca” with Brray and“Dale Duro,” which continues to gain traction on Latin radio.