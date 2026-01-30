India Emerges As Key Growth Engine In Global Seaweed Economy

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Jan 30 (IANS) Driven by rising domestic consumption, expanding industrial applications and favourable policy tailwinds, India is poised to emerge as a major force in the global seaweed economy over the next two decades, experts said on Saturday at the seventh India International Seaweed Expo and Summit held at the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The two-day expo and summit, jointly organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, CMFRI and the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI), showcased the rapidly expanding commercial, industrial and environmental potential of seaweeds, positioning them as a cornerstone of India's blue economy ambitions.

From food and nutrition to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, bioplastics and climate solutions, the exhibition stalls offered a glimpse into how marine algae are being transformed into high-value products.

Exhibits ranged from seaweed-based nutritional powders, snacks, jams, sauces and natural gelling agents such as carrageenans, to cosmetics, nutraceuticals, bio-stimulants, animal feed, handmade paper and biodegradable plastic alternatives.

Highlighting global market trends, Stevan Hermans, a Belgium-based seaweed industry analyst, said India is emerging as one of the most promising future markets, both as a consumer and processor.

"India is expected to add nearly 600 million people to its middle class over the next 25 years, positioning it as a major upcoming consumer of seaweed-derived products," he said, noting that demand for carrageenan used in food, pharmaceuticals and personal care is set to grow faster than in many mature markets.

India's fast-expanding segments such as seaweed-based biostimulants and plastic alternatives are growing at around 10 per cent annually and could require up to 1.16 million tonnes of seaweed by 2030, raising questions over future global supply.

"With its long coastline and policy push under the Blue Economy framework, India could scale up commercial cultivation to bridge this gap," experts noted.

A major attraction at the expo was the CMFRI stall, which showcased seaweed cultivation technologies including Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), tube-net and raft methods, alongside native and exotic species found in Indian waters.

Beyond industry, scientists underlined seaweeds' climate mitigation potential.

"Seaweeds exhibit very high primary productivity, fixing between 2 and 10 grams of carbon per square metre per day," said Divu D, Senior Scientist at CMFRI, adding that farming could contribute significantly to blue carbon storage.

Seaweed cultivation also enhances coastal resilience by improving water quality and supporting biodiversity.

Experts emphasised the need to strengthen linkages across cultivation, value addition and marketing to unlock the sector's full economic and environmental promise.