Investors Shift Attention Toward Early-Stage Bitcoin Infrastructure Projects Including Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight has launched its public presale as market attention increasingly turns toward early-stage Bitcoin infrastructure projects amid signs of growing maturity in spot Bitcoin exposure.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight announced the start of its multi-stage public presale as institutional research and market commentary continue to reassess where early-stage participation may still exist within the Bitcoin ecosystem. As Bitcoin's market structure evolves, attention has expanded beyond direct price exposure toward infrastructure supporting transaction activity and network participation.

Infrastructure Takes Center Stage

As Bitcoin adoption progresses, infrastructure projects designed to operate alongside the base network have drawn increased scrutiny. These systems focus on transaction flow, usability, and network coordination rather than modifying Bitcoin's core protocol.

Bitcoin Everlight is being developed as a lightweight transaction network intended to extend Bitcoin's usability for everyday transactions without altering Bitcoin's base protocol or consensus rules. The approach emphasizes compatibility with Bitcoin's existing security model while maintaining a clear separation from Bitcoin's settlement layer.

Node Operations and Validation Criteria

Node participation represents a central component of Bitcoin Everlight's network design. Everlight nodes are structured to support transaction routing and lightweight verification while operating with lower resource requirements than full Bitcoin nodes.

The node layer is designed to distribute transaction processing and routing across multiple participants while maintaining defined performance and availability standards. This structure enables broader participation in network operations without requiring full blockchain maintenance.

Node onboarding and validation are conducted in stages as part of the project's phased development roadmap, prioritizing reliability and execution quality during early network rollout.

Token Supply and Distribution Overview

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL. Token allocation is defined in advance to support structured network participation and long-term development:



45% allocated to the public presale

20% reserved for node-related rewards and network incentives

15% allocated to liquidity provisioning

10% assigned to team allocations under vesting conditions 10% reserved for ecosystem development and treasury use



The public presale is structured across 20 stages, beginning at $0.0008 in Stage 1 and progressing incrementally to $0.0110 in the final stage. Presale allocations release with 20% available at the token generation event, followed by linear distribution over a six- to nine-month period. Team allocations follow a separate vesting schedule that includes a 12-month cliff and extended release thereafter.

BTCL utility is tied to transaction routing fees, node participation requirements, performance-based operational incentives, and optional anchoring operations that periodically reference the Bitcoin blockchain.

Testing Sequence and Network Readiness

Bitcoin Everlight's development roadmap is structured around staged testing and controlled node network expansion. Each phase is designed to verify transaction routing, network coordination, and system behavior under live conditions before additional components are introduced.

The rollout prioritizes validation of defined network functions rather than accelerated deployment timelines. Progression between phases is tied to operational benchmarks related to stability, performance consistency, and network availability as participation increases.

“Each stage of the rollout is meant to answer specific operational questions before the network moves forward,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.“The focus is on confirming that transaction flow and node coordination behave as expected under load, not on expanding the system before those conditions are met.”

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a lightweight Bitcoin transaction network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain without modifying Bitcoin's base protocol or consensus rules. The network focuses on transaction routing, node participation, and settlement alignment while preserving Bitcoin's role as the primary settlement layer. Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale as part of its initial network rollout.

