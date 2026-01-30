403
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As Global Markets Jolt On Fed Succession Talk
(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Argentina opened January 30 with the peso steady on the main screen and the parallel market still unusually contained. On the reference feed used in your charts, USD/ARS traded near 1,443.99 per $1 around 08:05 UTC.
The week's range on that screen ran from 1,427.01 to 1,447.00.s The split between“official” and“street” prices remained the daily stress test. Banco Nación's retail sell rate was 1,465 per $1.
The blue was near 1,475 per $1. That implied a premium of under 1% versus retail, tight by local standards. Alternative rails carried the sharper signal.
MEP was near 1,459.6 per $1. CCL was near 1,506.7 per $1. Offshore hedging still cost more than local hedging. In the official lane, the wholesale reference was near 1,444.5 per $1.
Reports also said the central bank bought about $52 million. Local policy news mattered because it shaped confidence and liquidity. The Treasury ran a large peso rollover auction.
Bids totaled about AR$11.17 trillion (about $7.6 billion). Awards were about AR$10.34 trillion (about $7.1 billion). The rollover was reported near 124%.
Business and politics also fed the tape. A public clash between President Javier Milei and Techint's Paolo Rocca put big-ticket energy contracts back in focus.
Markets read it as a test of rule clarity and execution speed. Investors want predictability more than headlines. Global headlines added the second driver.
The dollar index was around 96.3 and slightly higher. U.S. 10-year yields were near 4.276%. U.S. equities were weaker overnight. Gold and silver fell sharply after extreme highs.
Technicals matched a“firm but stretched” FX tape. On the 4-hour USD/ARS chart, RSI was about 70.1, an overbought read. Daily RSI near 49.5 looked like consolidation.
Weekly RSI near 58.2 kept the broader trend intact. Resistance clustered near 1,447.6 to 1,448.3. Support sat near 1,439.1 to 1,438.5.
Equities cooled but did not break. The S&P Merval closed near 3,211,242, down 0.60%. The broader S&P BYMA index ended down 0.36%. Risk premium measures were still cited near the 490 area.
