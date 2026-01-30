'Rising Intolerance': J&K Leaders Condemns Mob Attack On Kashmiri Shawl Seller In Uttarakhand

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir leaders on Friday condemned the alleged mob attack on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand, in which the victim suffered multiple fractures and serious injuries, with several of them alleging that such incidents are increasingly being reported in states ruled by the BJP, and called for strict action against those responsible.

According to reports, the victim, a minor from Kashmir who had travelled to Uttarakhand to sell shawls, was allegedly assaulted by a group of people. The incident has triggered widespread political reactions, with leaders from various parties terming it disturbing and reflective of growing intolerance.

Speaking to IANS, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra described the incident as deeply worrying.

"This issue is extremely concerning. What we are witnessing is a sustained campaign by right-wing elements. It is not limited to two or three states. If you track such incidents over time, they are happening across the country under the policies and environment being created by right-wing forces," he said.

Karra further alleged that such incidents are more frequent in states governed by the BJP.

"They may believe that such actions will help their religion flourish or boost nationalism, but the unfortunate reality is that wherever there are BJP governments, these incidents are occurring more frequently," Karra added.

Independent MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay also condemned the alleged assault and urged the Uttarakhand government to act decisively.

"I strongly condemn this incident and request the Uttarakhand government to take it seriously, prevent its recurrence, identify and arrest those responsible, and ensure that strict and effective legal action is taken against the mischief-makers," he said.

Kullay also reflected on the broader social implications of such incidents.

“It is true that hatred has increased to such an extent that we are unable to tolerate one another. Uttarakhand is a neighbouring state, and I appeal to the people -- whether in Kashmir or other parts of the country -- not to engage in such acts in the future,” he added.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput alleged that Kashmiri youths are being targeted in BJP-ruled states.

"Wherever the BJP is in power, Kashmiri youths are being beaten, abused, and forced to chant slogans-be it in Lucknow or Uttarakhand. In Odisha, people were killed after being labelled as Bangladeshis. Such actions challenge the unity of citizens by repeatedly invoking Hindu-Muslim divisions," he said.

Rajput further demanded strict action, saying: "Those involved in such assaults should be jailed, and governments that fail to stop such violence should be held accountable."

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Zuhaib Yousuf highlighted the economic realities that force Kashmiri youths to travel across the country.

"Kashmiri shawl sellers travel nationwide due to massive unemployment back home. Today, when a shawl seller goes to another state, he is asked to chant slogans like 'Vande Mataram' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is what allegedly happened in Uttarakhand, where a 17-year-old boy was beaten," he said.

Yousuf expressed concern over what he termed the normalisation of such acts.

"There seems to be a dangerous mindset developing, where beating a Muslim, making a video, and forcing slogans is seen as a shortcut to political visibility. This is unfortunate and must not be allowed to define our country. What were once called 'fringe elements' have now been pushed into the mainstream," he added.

National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had taken cognisance of the matter.

"The Chief Minister of J&K has spoken to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister. The main accused has been arrested, and we want strict action. If anyone travels to another state, it is the responsibility of that state to ensure their safety, just as we take care of people who visit our region," he said, terming the incident unfortunate.

Responding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the matter was serious and under investigation.

"This is a very concerning issue. The Uttarakhand government is thoroughly investigating what happened and who was responsible. Such incidents against anyone are unacceptable, and the guilty will not be spared," he said.

The intervention by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reportedly led to the arrest of the main accused in the assault case, as investigations into the incident continue.