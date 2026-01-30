EU (European Union) And UK Medical Device Regulation (MDR) And The In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) Update Training Course (Online Event: April 29, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navigate opportunities in the evolving EU and UK medical device markets by understanding the MDR/IVDR regulations. Gain insights into UK regulatory changes, anticipate future digital medicine regulations, and strategize compliance with expert advice, ensuring market access and competitive advantage.

The "A Regulatory Update on the Medical Device and In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulations in the EU (European Union) and UK Training Course (Apr 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Stay informed on the significant changes since the adoption of the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), adopted in May 2017.

The landscape of medical device and in-vitro diagnostic regulations in the EU and UK has undergone significant transformation in recent years. With the adoption of the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) in May 2017, the regulatory framework has become more rigorous and complex. Staying abreast of these changes is crucial for professionals involved in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, and related fields to ensure compliance and maintain market access.



Key topics to be addressed:



Comprehensive insights into the rephrased implementations of MDR and IVDR

Understand the new guidelines

Learn about the role and output of the Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG)

Recent medical device regulatory developments in the UK, providing a comparative perspective on the evolving regulatory landscape Explore potential future developments and the evolving role of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the context of medical device regulations



This course will provide an excellent opportunity to hear the latest developments from regulatory experts, and enable participants to discuss the implications of the regulations on working practices and the potential impact on future regulatory strategies.

Benefits of attending



Stay updated on MDR and IVDR implementations, new guidelines, and recent UK regulatory developments

Explore the changes in the UK regulation as its system becomes independent and moves away from the EU rules

Navigate the increasingly complex world of device and diagnostic regulations

Gain insights into future changes to the regulations and how "digital medicine" may be regulated in the future Learn from leading regulatory experts and gain practical advice

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed for all those working or interested in the medical device and diagnostic market in the EU and the UK, including medical device and in-vitro diagnostic professionals from the following areas:



Regulatory affairs

Clinical studies

Vigilance

Post-market surveillance

Quality systems Technical support and business development

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of the current position with the EU MDR



Where are we today?

How have we got to this point The evolution of 'Digital Medicine' and its impact on the MDR

European view from industry - medical devices



What has been delivered

What remains outstanding

How will things progress

Challenges and opportunities Notified bodies and QMS

European view from industry - IVD



What has been delivered

What remains outstanding

How will things progress - what are the transitional arrangements and how best to use them

Challenges and opportunities Notified Bodies and Quality Mangement Systems (QMS)

Update on the UK MDR proposals for the medical devices including timeline reliance and recognition

Update on the UK MDR proposals including PMS SI and IVDs



IDAP and innovation in the UK

MHRA roadmap for international recognition and domestic legislation

MHRA roadmaps for AI/SaMD and IVDs UK regulations on post-market activities

Notified Bodies (NBs) & Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) - update on progress from an NB perspective



How many NBs/CABs are there?

Role of the Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG)

Nando (New Approach Notified and Designated Organisations) Information System

Implications of the MDR, Brexit and the Covid Pandemic

UK Approved Bodies/CABs

Differences and similarities between Notified Bodies and UK Approved Bodies How is the Conformity Assessment process working

Combination products



EU pharmaceutical products influence

New role of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) / Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Implications of MDR:Article II7

Speakers:

David Jefferys

Senior Vice President

Eisai

Dr David Jefferys is currently Senior Vice President with Eisai responsible for Global Regulatory, Government Relations, Public Affairs and Patient Safety (EMEA, Russia and Australasia). After qualifying in medicine he worked in clinical and academic medicine, before spending 20 years as a senior regulator for both medicines and medical devices.

He was executive director of the UK Medicines Control Agency, CEO and Director of the MDA, joint CEO of MHRA. He was involved in the establishment of the European Medicines Agency, CPMP/CHMP member and MRFG and PER scheme chairman. For the last ten years he has worked in industry and chairs several key committees for ABPI, Efpia and IFPMA. He has lectured and published extensively in drug and device regulation and on benefit risk evaluation.

Ian Sealey

Vertexian

Ian Sealey graduated with a BEng (Hons) in Medical Engineering in 2003 and, after a taking a year out to study for a Graduate Diploma in Law, held health-related engineering and policy roles in the private sector, local government, and the National Health Service.

In 2012 he joined the Civil Service as a Medical Device Specialist at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and, in 2015, was appointed assistant secretary at the Department of Health, with responsibility for running its Departmental Board.

Since leaving the Civil Service in 2017 he has provided regulatory, quality, technical, and policy consultancy services to multinational and start-up medical device and in vitro diagnostic medical device manufacturers. His specialist interests include the risk management of electromedical devices, multi-legislative CE marking, and training delivery.

