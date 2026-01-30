Metaplanet To Raise $137 Million To Expand Bitcoin Holdings By 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Metaplanet, a Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm, announced plans to raise approximately $137 million through a stock offering and warrants. This funding aims to support the company's goal of increasing its Bitcoin holdings and reaching a target of 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026.

The firm's board approved the issuance of 24,529,000 common shares at JPY 499 per share and 15,944,000 ordinary shares. The stock sale, which is expected to raise JPY 21 billion ($137 million), aligns with Metaplanet's broader ambitions in the cryptocurrency market.

Stock Offering to Support Bitcoin Purchases

The raised funds will primarily be used to acquire additional Bitcoin. Dylan LeClair, the Head of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet, emphasized that the financing structure allows the company to capitalize on market volatility. By issuing stock with a fixed strike price of JPY 547 for one year, Metaplanet intends to sell shares at a premium to the current market price. This move is designed to maximize the capital raised while also expanding its Bitcoin reserves.

Metaplanet's strategic focus remains clear: building its Bitcoin treasury. The company currently holds 35,102 BTC, valued at over $3.08 billion at current market prices. With this new stock offering, Metaplanet plans to strengthen its position in the Bitcoin market, which is expected to grow in the coming years.

Metaplanet's Long-Term Bitcoin Goal

Metaplanet's decision to raise funds is a step toward reaching its long-term goal of accumulating 100,000 BTC by 2026. The firm continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings despite recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market. This strategic move follows previous fundraising efforts, such as the MERCURY Class B perpetual share offering, which also aimed to support Bitcoin purchases.

Metaplanet Stock Experiences Volatility

Metaplanet's stock, trading under the ticker (TYO: 3350), has seen some volatility in recent days. On January 29, the stock price closed 4% lower at JPY 456. Despite this drop, the stock has risen 14% year-to-date, demonstrating a degree of recovery after recent losses. Investors have shown interest in the stock, although the trading volume remains lower than the average volume of 27 million shares.

Despite the dip, Metaplanet's stock price remains relatively stable compared to its historical performance. The firm's announcement to raise $137 million through its stock offering did not immediately impact the stock's value significantly. However, this move could attract new investors looking to capitalize on the company's future growth in Bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin Price Experiences Decline Amid Market Sell-Off

Bitcoin has seen a price decline recently, dropping over 2% in the past 24 hours. As of January 29, Bitcoin is trading at $87,776, with a low of $87,612 and a high of $90,439 during the day. This price drop is part of a broader trend in the crypto market, where several cryptocurrencies have experienced significant losses. The overall trading volume of Bitcoin has increased by 13%, as traders monitor the situation for potential market trends.

Bitcoin's price has faced downward pressure from broader market movements, including news from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates. The Fed's decision to keep interest rates unchanged has left traders looking for other signs of market direction. As a result, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are currently seeing lower prices, creating a challenging environment for companies like Metaplanet that hold large reserves of digital assets.

Despite these challenges, Metaplanet remains committed to its Bitcoin acquisition strategy. The firm continues to see long-term potential in Bitcoin and is focused on expanding its holdings despite short-term price fluctuations. This steadfast commitment underscores Metaplanet's belief in the future growth of the cryptocurrency market, even as it navigates current volatility.

Metaplanet's Strategy Amid Bitcoin Volatility

Metaplanet has faced challenges due to Bitcoin's price volatility. The company recently recorded an impairment loss of $679 million, reflecting the risks associated with holding large quantities of Bitcoin. This loss came after significant price fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Bitcoin's value. However, Metaplanet's long-term strategy remains focused on building a substantial Bitcoin reserve, regardless of short-term price drops.

The company's decision to raise funds through stock offerings and warrants is part of its broader strategy to mitigate the impact of Bitcoin's volatility. By securing additional capital now, Metaplanet aims to better position itself for future growth in the Bitcoin market. Despite the risks, Metaplanet continues to expand its holdings, relying on the belief that Bitcoin's long-term potential outweighs the short-term challenges.

