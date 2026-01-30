Board Of Peace Could Complement, Not Replace, UN Security Council

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Board of Peace, established under UN Security Council Resolution 2803, represents a novel-and contentious-experiment in international peacemaking that goes far beyond stabilizing and rebuilding Gaza.

Its membership, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Pakistan, Israel, Turkey, Qatar and others, reflects an eclectic coalition that prioritizes pragmatic deal-making over traditional multilateral consensus.

Critics have raised alarms that the body could undermine the United Nations by creating a parallel structure that eclipses the Security Council's authority. Yet the more compelling case is that the Board could serve as a valuable complement to the UNSC rather than a rival.

Its nimble structure, diverse composition and emphasis on on-the-ground implementation could address some of the UN's longstanding shortcomings in its approach to conflict resolution - without displacing the Council's primacy under the UN Charter.

Repeated crises in Ukraine, Syria and the Gaza war aftermath have demonstrated how veto power can paralyze the Council precisely when swift action is essential.

In such circumstances, the Board of Peace offers a more agile alternative. Free from the risk of vetoes, it could convene at short notice to address emerging flashpoints and provide recommendations to the Council.