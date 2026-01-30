Ukrainian Fighters Stop Advance Of Russian Cavalry Assault Group

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the unit reported this on Facebook and published a video.

Enemy cavalry charges are not legends, but a real phenomenon. As absurd as it may sound. They continue to try to infiltrate in small assault groups, using not only equipment, but also animals.

“It's a pity about the horses, but they survived, unlike the hare,” the soldiers captioned a video of a destroyed enemy cavalry assault group in the Oleksiivka area.

As reported by Ukrinform, FPV drone operators of the 79th separate airborne assault Tavriia Brigade destroyed a car with Russian invaders who were trying to break through to the center of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, to reinforce the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces.

