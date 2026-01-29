403
Confidant Spins Off PR Practice
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Confidant has separated its public relations practice into a standalone communications agency, called Catamaran.
Confidant will continue to operate as an independent creative agency, with its creative team and leadership remaining in place. All 20 members of Confidant's PR team will transition to Catamaran. The two agencies will operate independently while collaborating on client work where appropriate, sharing select back-office resources, and remaining part of the Nostos Network of independent agencies.
Catamaran will be led by Confidant co-founder Garland Harwood, who becomes CEO of the new firm. Confidant co-founder Ken Byers will continue to lead Confidant as CEO, working alongside creative director Richard Kluver.
Confidant said the launch follows a decade of growth for the firm as an integrated agency and reflects a belief that brands increasingly benefit from more specialized agency partners rather than broad, full-service models, particularly as media and influence continue to fragment.
Catamaran launches with the same team and client roster that previously made up Confidant's PR practice, with a focus on earned media, always-on communications, and campaign work across sectors including technology, e-commerce, food and beverage, and travel.
