ITGR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Integer Holdings Corporation Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Integer Holdings Corporation" or the "Company") (NYSE: ITGR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Integer Holdings Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ITGR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing electrophysiology manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer's claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its electrophysiology devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its electrophysiology devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company's cardio & vascular segment; and (4) as a result of the above, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Integer Holdings Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until February 9, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

