Zspace Announces Strategic Investment Of $3 Million From Planet One Education, A Global Technology Leader Delivering High-Impact Education Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, today announced it has received a strategic investment from, a global education company delivering solutions across K12, TVET and higher education spaces.

The Planet One investment of $3 million through the purchase of convertible preferred stock and warrants closed on January 27, 2026. This represents 1.5 million convertible preferred shares ($2.00 per share). Planet One also receives 1 million warrants with an exercise price of $3.00 per share. zSpace intends to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet, support working capital needs, and accelerate its international expansion.

In addition to the investment, zSpace and Planet One are exploring a strategic collaboration to expand STEM and vocational training initiatives outside the United States. By combining zSpace's patented AR/VR ecosystem with Planet One's extensive footprint and track record of executing government-scale education projects, the companies intend to evaluate future joint business opportunities to address the significant demand for digital education.

"This investment and Planet One relationship opens the door to the most important growth markets in education today outside the United States," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "zSpace's AR/VR ecosystem combined with Planet One's existing partnerships would position zSpace to support large-scale adoption while creating long-term value."

By securing this funding, zSpace is better positioned to capitalize on the rapid digital transformation of global education sectors. The capital will support the delivery of zSpace's headset-free AR/VR technology to meet the urgent need for cost-effective, scalable vocational and STEM training solutions around the world.

"Our mission is to bridge the digital divide by bringing the world's best learning tools to developing economies," said Sanjeev Mansotra, Chairman of Planet One. "We believe in the zSpace platform and its ability to transform student outcomes. This investment reflects our confidence in zSpace's technology, and we look forward to exploring a deeper partnership to equip millions of students with modern global skills."

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

About Planet One

Planet One Group is a diversified global group focused on education, agriculture, mining and oil & gas sectors. Planet One Education is a leading education solutions provider delivering large-scale education technology and infrastructure solutions to Governments world-wide. With a focus on sustainable development, Planet One partners with global technology leaders to deliver high-impact educational solutions across the African continent and other emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "may," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the initial nature of these investments; the expected uses of the proceeds; the potential for future business opportunities or collaborations internationally or with Planet One; the positioning of zSpace for large scale adoption, large scale deployments and long-term value; the projected demand for STEM education; and the ability for the zSpace platform to transform student outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the risk that further strategic collaboration with Planet One may not be reached on favorable terms or at all; political, economic, and regulatory risks associated with international operations; general economic risks and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. zSpace, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

