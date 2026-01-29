E.F. Hutton & Co. Appoints Priyanka Mahajan As Managing Director, Investment Banking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co., a leading boutique investment bank with a strong track record across public and private capital markets, today announced the appointment of Priyanka Mahajan as Managing Director, Investment Banking. Priyanka brings over 17 years of extensive experience in advisory services, and transaction execution, reinforcing E.F. Hutton's commitment to delivering strategic financial solutions for clients across industries.

Throughout her career, she has been an instrumental member of investment banking and equity capital markets desks, originating and executing hundreds of transactions including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Follow-On Offerings, Registered Directs, CMPOs, ATMs, PIPEs, SPACs, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), and Fairness Opinions.

“Priyanka Mahajan's exceptional expertise and leadership in investment banking make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton & Co.“Her track record of successfully executing complex transactions aligns with our mission to provide clients with innovative and results-driven financial strategies. We are thrilled to have her join our firm at such a pivotal time of growth.”

Priyanka holds an MBA from Baruch College and a BBA from Mumbai University. Her deep market knowledge, combined with hands-on experience in advising public and private companies, positions her to further expand E.F. Hutton's capabilities in equity financing and advisory services.

“I am excited to join E.F. Hutton & Co., a firm that shares my dedication to delivering strategic, client-focused investment solutions,” said Priyanka Mahajan, Managing Director, Investment Banking.“I look forward to contributing to the firm's growth and helping clients navigate the complexities of today's dynamic financial markets.”

The addition of Priyanka Mahajan reflects E.F. Hutton's commitment to expanding its senior leadership bench with industry-leading talent, enhancing the firm's ability to deliver best-in-class capital market services and innovative advisory solutions to clients worldwide.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment banking and advisory firm providing strategic advisory, capital markets, and transaction execution services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors. With a track record of more than 500 completed transactions representing over $60 billion in aggregate proceeds, the firm brings deep experience across mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and complex financial transactions.

Contact Information

E.F. Hutton & Co.

...

(212) 970-3700