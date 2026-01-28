MENAFN - GetNews) “We are the first Electric Gate Installer in Ireland to have been presented with this customer service award,” said Adrian, owner of Northern Ironworks.“We have worked really hard to win the confidence of our customers and to be recognised with the Gold Installer Status award by our suppliers and partners. It is a huge achievement and a very proud moment for our family business.”Lisburn Electric Gate Company Awarded Gold Installer Status Adrian and Northern Ironworks have recently been awarded Gold Installer Status by DEA Automation in recognition of their outstanding achievements in customer service. Adrian, who has been in the Automatic gate installation and Electric Gate Repair business for over 20 years, established The Electric Gate Company in the past year as means of providing a more localised service to customers in the Lisburn, Hillsborough and Moira areas

LISBURN, NORTHERN IRELAND - Northern Ironworks The Electric Gate Company, a premier provider of automated entry systems serving the Lisburn, Hillsborough, and Moira communities, has achieved a historic milestone in the Irish security and automation sector. The company, led by local business owner Adrian, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Installer Status by DEA Automation, a global leader in gate manufacturing based in Venice, Italy.

This accolade marks a significant moment for the local Electric Gate Installation and Repair industry, as Northern Ironworks becomes the first electric gate installer in all of Ireland to receive this specific distinction for outstanding customer service and technical excellence.

International Recognition for Local Expertise

The award was presented to Adrian during a dedicated customer service recognition event at DEA Automation's headquarters in Venice. The event highlighted the importance of high standards in an industry where reliability and security are paramount.

DEA Automation is renowned globally for producing high-performance gate automation systems. Their Gold Installer Status is not handed out lightly; it is reserved for partners who demonstrate an exceptional track record of installation quality, after-sales support, and technical proficiency.

“We are the first Electric Gate Installer in Ireland to have been presented with this customer service award,” said Adrian, owner of Northern Ironworks.“We have worked really hard to win the confidence of our customers and to be recognised with the Gold Installer Status award by our suppliers and partners. It is a huge achievement and a very proud moment for our family business.”

A Legacy of Engineering Excellence

While Northern Ironworks The Electric Gate Company was established in the past year to provide a hyper-localised service to the Lisburn area, it is built on a foundation of deep experience. Adrian has been a stalwart in the automatic gate installation and repair industry for over 20 years, also operating the well-known brand AutoGate NI.

The creation of the Northern Ironworks brand was a strategic move to focus on the specific needs of homeowners and businesses in Lisburn, Hillsborough, and Moira. By narrowing the geographical focus, the company can offer faster response times and a more personalised, community-focused service-attributes that contributed significantly to the Gold Status recognition.

Solving the "Orphaned Gate" Problem

One of the key differentiators that impressed the judges at DEA Automation is Northern Ironworks' commitment to service. In the electric gate industry, a common frustration for homeowners is finding a reliable engineer to repair a system installed by another company. Many installers will only service their own installations, leaving customers stranded when equipment fails.

Northern Ironworks has taken a unique stance by offering professional Electric Gate Repair services for all brands of equipment, regardless of who originally installed the system.

“We realized there was a gap in the market for genuine service,” Adrian explained.“If a customer in Hillsborough has a gate that won't open, they don't care about industry politics; they just want their security restored. We are the only electric gate business in the area committed to undertaking repairs on any system. This open-arms policy is central to our customer service philosophy.”

Bespoke Engineering and High Security

Beyond standard residential installations, Northern Ironworks has carved out a niche as specialists in heavy-duty hydraulic gate automation systems.

While many competitors rely solely on commercially available "off-the-shelf" kits, Northern Ironworks possesses the engineering capability to manufacture and install bespoke hydraulic power packs and rams. This capability is crucial for high-security installations where standard automation does not provide sufficient force or durability.

This level of technical expertise ensures that Northern Ironworks can cater to high-end residential estates and commercial premises requiring robust security solutions that can withstand heavy usage and adverse weather conditions.

Setting a New Industry Standard

Northern Ironworks is also raising the bar regarding consumer protection. To celebrate their new status and further instill confidence in the local market, the company provides a comprehensive 3-year parts and labor warranty on all new automatic gate installations.

This warranty period significantly exceeds the industry standard, offering customers long-term peace of mind regarding their investment.

As Northern Ironworks looks to the future, this international recognition from Italy serves as a testament to the quality of Northern Irish craftsmanship. For residents in Lisburn and surrounding areas, it confirms that world-class security solutions are available right on their doorstep.

About Northern Ironworks The Electric Gate Company:

Based in Lisburn, Northern Ironworks specializes in the manufacture, installation, and repair of electric gate systems. With over two decades of industry experience, the company offers bespoke hydraulic solutions and comprehensive repair services for all automation brands. They serve residential and commercial clients in Lisburn, Hillsborough, Moira, and the surrounding areas.