HP Police Tops Nation In ERSS-112 Response Time, CM Sukhu Hails Force

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed the Himachal Pradesh Police for securing the first position in the country for average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) during the past 24 hours, highlighting the force's efficiency, dedication and professionalism in providing timely assistance to citizens in distress.

"Despite Himachal Pradesh's challenging mountainous terrain, long travel distances, and limited resources, the State has emerged as the best performer in emergency response, which is a matter of pride for all Himachalis," the Chief Minister said on Wednesday. He added that the state government remains committed to police modernisation, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric governance to further enhance public safety services.

CM Applauds Team Efforts and Modernisation

The Chief Minister appreciated the consistent efforts of the ERSS-112 teams, police stations, and field officers across the State for their disciplined working procedures, effective use of technology, and strong field-level supervision, which have played a key role in improving response times.

DGP Reaffirms Commitment to Service

DGP Ashok Tiwari expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his continuous support, especially in strengthening police modernisation and technology-driven policing. He said that Speed, Sensitivity, and Service will remain the guiding motto of the Himachal Pradesh Police, and this achievement is not merely a ranking, but a reaffirmation of the commitment that whenever any citizen in Himachal Pradesh calls for help, the police will reach them at the earliest.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the State Government will continue to provide all necessary support to enhance emergency response systems and strengthen policing infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.

