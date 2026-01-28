Old Doha Port Strengthens Qatar's Maritime Presence At Kuwait Marine Show 2026 Through 'Qatar Pavilion'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port announced today its participation in the first edition of the Kuwait Marine Show 2026, taking place from January 28 to 3,1 2026, in Al Khiran, State of Kuwait, through a dedicated pavilion titled“Qatar Pavilion”.

Their participation marks a major milestone in its regional engagement within the maritime industry, reflecting its continued efforts to strengthen Qatar's presence on the regional maritime map.

The Kuwait Marine Show is the largest event of its kind in Kuwait, dedicated to showcasing diverse marine activities.

The exhibition brings together marine brands, industry professionals, and enthusiasts on a comprehensive platform that showcases the latest boats, marine technologies, and equipment, while highlighting the region's growing marine and waterfront lifestyle sector.

As part of its participation, Old Doha Port is hosting a pavilion under the name“Qatar Pavilion”, a national platform that brings together leading Qatari marine manufacturers, including Balhambar Boats Factory, Halul Boat, Doha Craft Marine, and Tornado Boats.

Through this collective presence, the pavilion showcases Qatar's advancing marine manufacturing capabilities while supporting national companies in expanding their visibility across key regional markets.

Designed as a contemporary majlis-style space, the Qatar Pavilion serves as a dedicated setting for meetings, dialogue, and networking, while introducing participating Qatari companies and showcasing their products and services within a unified national narrative.

Commenting on the participation, Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said:“Our participation in the Kuwait Marine Show 2026 through Qatar Pavilion reinforces Old Doha Port's role as a national platform for advancing Qatari marine industries across the region.

By uniting leading manufacturers under one pavilion, we are presenting the strength of Qatar's maritime capabilities, driving industry engagement, and opening the door to long-term partnerships that extend beyond this exhibition, including future editions of the Qatar Boat Show.”

Through its participation at the Kuwait Marine Show 2026, Old Doha Port continues to deepen its regional engagement, broaden its maritime network, and elevate the international profile of Qatari marine manufacturers.

These efforts support Qatar National Vision 2030 by advancing economic diversification, strengthening private-sector participation, and positioning Qatari industries within regional competitive markets.

This participation builds on Old Doha Port's continued presence at leading regional and international maritime exhibitions, reflecting a sustained commitment to industry engagement and supporting Qatari marine manufacturers beyond individual events.