US Senate Sets Date for Hearing for DHS Chief Noem
(MENAFN) US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3, a spokesperson for the committee chair said on Monday.
The hearing comes after months of pressure from Senate Democrats, including ranking member Dick Durbin, who criticized the timing of Noem’s agreement to appear.
“Secretary Noem refused to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year and now tells us that she will be available in five weeks, should she still be DHS Secretary at that time,” Durbin said.
He added, “with all of the violence and deaths involving DHS, the Secretary is apparently in no hurry to account for her mismanagement of this national crisis. And she expects us to rubber stamp her record-breaking budget in the meantime.”
Noem has faced mounting scrutiny following the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents, prompting calls from some Democrats for her impeachment and threats by Senate Democrats to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security.
Amid speculation over potential leadership changes, a White House official stated that “Secretary Noem will continue to lead the Department of Homeland Security with the full trust and confidence of the president,” dismissing reports of internal tensions after the president said border czar Tom Homan would oversee immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.
The official clarified that Homan’s role was operational rather than political, adding: “Tom Homan is uniquely positioned to drop everything and focus solely on Minnesota to solve the problems that have been created by a lack of cooperation from state and local officials.”
