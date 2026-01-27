403
India-EU Trade Deal Finalized
(MENAFN) India and the European Union formally announced the completion of bilateral trade negotiations Tuesday, with leaders from both sides heralding the agreement as a transformative economic milestone poised to deliver substantial gains across manufacturing and service industries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, currently on an official visit to the Indian capital, characterized the accord as unprecedented in scope and ambition.
"Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger," visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying that the India-EU trade deal was a "perfect" example of partnership between two major economies.
Tuesday's schedule included high-level diplomatic engagements, with Modi set to conduct both restricted consultations and broader delegation-level talks alongside von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.
The concluded negotiations mark a significant milestone in economic cooperation between the world's largest democracy and the 27-member European bloc, establishing one of the planet's most expansive free trade frameworks.
