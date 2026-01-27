New Whatsapp Feature Allows Changing Who Sees Your Status After Posting

WhatsApp's new Magic Button lets users change their status audience after posting, giving control over privacy. Available for Android and iOS beta testers, it prevents accidental sharing with unwanted contacts.

WhatsApp users no longer need to worry after posting a status. WhatsApp is testing a super new feature. Some are calling it a 'magic button.' Importantly, you can now change who sees your status after you've posted it.

Many of us post a status and worry, 'Oh no, will my boss see this?' or 'What if relatives see it!' and delete it. Now, you might be able to change privacy settings without deleting.

WabetaInfo reports this feature lets you change privacy settings after posting. Opening the viewer list shows an audience selector with options like 'My contacts,' 'My contacts except...,' and 'Only share with...'.

If you mention someone, it will show in the panel, along with sharing permissions. It's now for Android & iOS beta testers and will roll out to all soon. The goal is to protect private info.