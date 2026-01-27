Bullfrog AI On Data Harmonization: The Hidden Prerequisite For Reliable AI/ML In Life Sciences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) White paper discusses how BullFrog AI's bfPREPTM embodies data harmonization, enabling biopharma organizations to convert noisy, document-heavy data into standardized, AI-ready datasets

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology company using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to turn complex biomedical data into actionable insights, publishes a white paper titled,“Data Harmonization: The Hidden Prerequisite for Reliable AI/ML in Life Sciences,” with a discussion on how BullFrog AI's bfPREPTM immediately recognizes reliable patterns to transform raw biomedical data into harmonized, clinically contextualized formats, providing reliable insights and trustworthy analytical assets to assist in drug development.

“The rush to apply AI in biopharma drug development has resulted in many AI initiatives that fail, not due to the algorithm, but due to the resulting analysis that reflect data processing idiosyncrasies rather than biology,” said BullFrog AI Founder and CEO Vin Singh.“The white paper discusses how BullFrog makes messy biomedical data usable, with our experienced data team quick to recognize the typical state of the underlying data, which is often fragmented across sources and trapped in formats that resist automated processing. Our proprietary bfPREPTM addresses all this by harmonizing and standardizing raw data into clean, analysis-ready datasets so that teams can comfortably trust their inputs.”

The white paper outlines where modern AI pipelines break in life sciences and presents a practical harmonization framework built on three pillars: (1) engineering clinically meaningful derived features, (2) producing reliable categorical variables and harmonized schemas, and (3) transforming unstructured clinical documents into analysis-ready tables.

“The true value of AI and machine learning (ML) becomes tangible and repeatable with the harmonization of data. Our proprietary bfPREPTM, the first step in our end-to-end analytical toolkit aimed at reducing clinical trial failure rates, delivers reliable data sets to enable teams to spend less time wrangling with spreadsheets and more time interpreting results, designing studies, and making decisions.” Mr. Singh concluded.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance drug discovery and development. Through collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI uses causal AI in combination with its proprietary bfLEAP® platform to analyze complex biological data, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce failure rates in clinical trials. For more information visit BullFrog AI at: .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our and our partners' ability to market and sell our offerings and services, including BullFrog Data NetworksTM; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

