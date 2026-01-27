403
Australia Revokes Israeli Influencer Visa Hours Before Departure
(MENAFN) Australia has revoked the travel authorization of an Israeli social media personality following incendiary statements targeting Islam, according to reports emerging Tuesday.
Tony Burke, the nation's Home Affairs Minister, terminated Sammy Yahood's visa just hours ahead of his scheduled departure to Australia, media confirmed.
Yahood had planned appearances at prominent gatherings across Sydney and Melbourne. Canberra authorities, however, deemed his anti-Islamic commentary grounds for entry denial.
This marks the third such visa cancellation targeting Israeli figures within eight months. Last June, Australian officials blocked tech entrepreneur Hillel Fuld over what they characterized as "Islamophobic rhetoric."
Two months later, in August, far-right Israeli legislator Simcha Rothman saw his visa withdrawn after he advocated for forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and described Palestinian children as Israel's "enemies."
The escalating pattern of visa revocations signals Australia's hardening stance against individuals promoting religious intolerance or supporting contentious policies in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Burke's department has not released additional details regarding the specific content that triggered Yahood's visa cancellation, though the decision underscores the government's zero-tolerance approach toward hate speech directed at religious communities.
