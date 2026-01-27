Application Schedule Announced For Educational Vouchers For Students With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced the opening and closing dates to apply for educational vouchers for students with disabilities, calling on parents to register for the current and upcoming academic years.

The Ministry, represented by the Department of Special Education and Inclusive Education, and in coordination with the Department of Private School Licensing, revealed the details in a press statement.

It urged parents to complete the application procedures and finalize pending applications for the 2025-2026 academic year, to ensure that students receive their entitlements before the application closes at 11am on Wednesday, March 26, 2026, stressing that the system will not accept any new applications for this year after this date.



Meanwhile for the next academic year 2026–2027, the Ministry clarified that the application system will reopen to receive new applications starting at 8am on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The educational vouchers are divided into three levels based on the type and intensity of the required services. The total value of the voucher is QR43,000 for the first support level, QR53,000 for the second support level, and QR78,000 for the third support level.

They cover expenses for students across various categories of disabilities, namely persons with multiple disabilities, hearing disabilities, physical and motor disabilities, visual impairments and blindness, intellectual disabilities and their syndromes, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education affirmed that this measure comes within its commitment to support students with disabilities, ensuring the stability of their educational journey and the continuity of their access to educational services without delay, calling on parents to adhere to the announced deadlines and complete the applications on time.