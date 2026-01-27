403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye-Syria Trade Exceeds USD2.5B in 2025
(MENAFN) Turkish commercial engagement with Syria skyrocketed to unprecedented levels throughout 2025, with bilateral trade exceeding $2.5 billion as Ankara's business sector capitalized on the post-regime transition landscape and pushed for regional stabilization.
Cross-border commerce between the neighboring nations entered a transformative phase following December 2024's collapse of the Baathist government, triggering intensified diplomatic and corporate dialogue.
Turkish shipments to Syria jumped 69.9% year-on-year in 2025, climbing past $2.5 billion, with grain, legume, oilseed, and related agricultural products accounting for roughly $700 million of the total.
Eight operational frontier crossings experienced heightened throughput, while land border checkpoints processed 2.3 million travelers in 2025—including 1.35 million departures from Türkiye.
Corporate leaders anticipate sustained momentum into 2026 as economic ties deepen.
Mahsum Altunkaya, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye–Syria Business Council, told media that Syria's political transformation combined with reduced international sanctions generated fresh trade opportunities.
Türkiye 's geographic proximity and longstanding historical-economic connections positioned it as a primary stakeholder in Syria's trajectory.
"Türkiye is one of the key and constructive advocates for Syria's reconstruction and development—these positive changes in bilateral relations are strongly reflected in trade between the two countries, as the volume of mutual trade is on the rise every day, which creates a more predictable, secure, and sustainable trading environment," he said.
Altunkaya noted that Turkish exports to Syria experienced robust expansion last year, with numerous sectors posting double-digit increases.
"This showed clearly that Turkish exporters once again turned to the Syrian market, but of course, the sustainability of this rise is directly linked to the consolidation of political and economic stability," he noted.
Food commodities and reconstruction-focused industries dominated Turkish export activity to Syria in 2025, Altunkaya explained.
"The cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and products sector maintained its importance in the Syrian market, leading exports, and marking a surge of over 35% in 2025," he noted.
Chemical products, electronics, seafood, livestock goods, furniture, paper, and forestry items registered 60–80% growth, he added, while machinery, textiles, metals, HVAC systems, and mining materials also demonstrated strong performance.
Altunkaya characterized the customs gate reopenings as producing "extremely positive" results.
Approximately 600,000 Syrians voluntarily repatriated between December 2024 and 2025, according to Turkish Interior Ministry figures he cited.
"While the Syrian government is establishing control all around the country, we expect a rise in the voluntary return of Syrians living in Türkiye moving forward," he added.
Altunkaya framed Syria's regime transition as inaugurating an era where "peace and stability are on the rise every day, with things getting back on track."
"We expect the trade between the two countries to rise even further with the elimination of security concerns each day—trade and social relations between the two countries will take on a new dimension with the complete elimination of security concerns, and with our investments in the country's industrial sector, we will contribute more to Syria's development and peace," he noted.
"As peace is made in the region and people find food and employment, Syrian guests in Türkiye will be more eager to return, but when it comes to Türkiye–Syria relations, we want to operate under a win-win model, and by playing an active role in its reconstruction and development, we want to contribute to Syria's becoming a center of peace and prosperity," he added.
Cross-border commerce between the neighboring nations entered a transformative phase following December 2024's collapse of the Baathist government, triggering intensified diplomatic and corporate dialogue.
Turkish shipments to Syria jumped 69.9% year-on-year in 2025, climbing past $2.5 billion, with grain, legume, oilseed, and related agricultural products accounting for roughly $700 million of the total.
Eight operational frontier crossings experienced heightened throughput, while land border checkpoints processed 2.3 million travelers in 2025—including 1.35 million departures from Türkiye.
Corporate leaders anticipate sustained momentum into 2026 as economic ties deepen.
Mahsum Altunkaya, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye–Syria Business Council, told media that Syria's political transformation combined with reduced international sanctions generated fresh trade opportunities.
Türkiye 's geographic proximity and longstanding historical-economic connections positioned it as a primary stakeholder in Syria's trajectory.
"Türkiye is one of the key and constructive advocates for Syria's reconstruction and development—these positive changes in bilateral relations are strongly reflected in trade between the two countries, as the volume of mutual trade is on the rise every day, which creates a more predictable, secure, and sustainable trading environment," he said.
Altunkaya noted that Turkish exports to Syria experienced robust expansion last year, with numerous sectors posting double-digit increases.
"This showed clearly that Turkish exporters once again turned to the Syrian market, but of course, the sustainability of this rise is directly linked to the consolidation of political and economic stability," he noted.
Food commodities and reconstruction-focused industries dominated Turkish export activity to Syria in 2025, Altunkaya explained.
"The cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and products sector maintained its importance in the Syrian market, leading exports, and marking a surge of over 35% in 2025," he noted.
Chemical products, electronics, seafood, livestock goods, furniture, paper, and forestry items registered 60–80% growth, he added, while machinery, textiles, metals, HVAC systems, and mining materials also demonstrated strong performance.
Altunkaya characterized the customs gate reopenings as producing "extremely positive" results.
Approximately 600,000 Syrians voluntarily repatriated between December 2024 and 2025, according to Turkish Interior Ministry figures he cited.
"While the Syrian government is establishing control all around the country, we expect a rise in the voluntary return of Syrians living in Türkiye moving forward," he added.
Altunkaya framed Syria's regime transition as inaugurating an era where "peace and stability are on the rise every day, with things getting back on track."
"We expect the trade between the two countries to rise even further with the elimination of security concerns each day—trade and social relations between the two countries will take on a new dimension with the complete elimination of security concerns, and with our investments in the country's industrial sector, we will contribute more to Syria's development and peace," he noted.
"As peace is made in the region and people find food and employment, Syrian guests in Türkiye will be more eager to return, but when it comes to Türkiye–Syria relations, we want to operate under a win-win model, and by playing an active role in its reconstruction and development, we want to contribute to Syria's becoming a center of peace and prosperity," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment