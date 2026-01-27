403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somalia Returns WFP Aid Commodities After U.S. Aid Suspension
(MENAFN) Somalia announced Tuesday it has restored all World Food Programme (WFP) commodities impacted by port development work in Mogadishu, following Washington's suspension of assistance over the controversial seizure.
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement accepting "responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred."
Authorities pledged to provide WFP with expanded warehouse facilities inside the Mogadishu Port complex to guarantee "the continued, secure, and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance," enhancing both storage capacity and distribution efficiency.
"While the Federal Government has maintained consistent and constructive communication with the World Food Program over many years on operational and logistical matters, it recognizes the importance of continuously strengthening coordination and information-sharing with the international donors," the statement dated Jan. 26 but shared on social media on Tuesday said.
Mogadishu committed to investigating the circumstances and reaffirmed its adherence to humanitarian principles, transparency, and accountability, emphasizing valued partnerships with WFP, the US and the broader international donor community.
The acknowledgment follows Washington's decision to freeze aid programs after accusing Somali authorities of demolishing a US-funded WFP warehouse and illegally confiscating 76 metric tons of donor-supplied food intended for vulnerable populations.
"Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps," the US State Department said in a statement earlier this month.
The Horn of Africa nation confronts a deepening humanitarian emergency fueled by extended drought conditions, armed conflict, and recurring disease outbreaks.
Projections for 2026 indicate 4.8 million Somalis will require humanitarian support—a 20% decrease from 2025 figures that reflects refined assessment criteria rather than genuine improvement, according to UN data.
Somalia, the UN and humanitarian partners unveiled Monday the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, requesting $852 million to reach 2.4 million individuals requiring critical humanitarian and protection services across the East African state.
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement accepting "responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred."
Authorities pledged to provide WFP with expanded warehouse facilities inside the Mogadishu Port complex to guarantee "the continued, secure, and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance," enhancing both storage capacity and distribution efficiency.
"While the Federal Government has maintained consistent and constructive communication with the World Food Program over many years on operational and logistical matters, it recognizes the importance of continuously strengthening coordination and information-sharing with the international donors," the statement dated Jan. 26 but shared on social media on Tuesday said.
Mogadishu committed to investigating the circumstances and reaffirmed its adherence to humanitarian principles, transparency, and accountability, emphasizing valued partnerships with WFP, the US and the broader international donor community.
The acknowledgment follows Washington's decision to freeze aid programs after accusing Somali authorities of demolishing a US-funded WFP warehouse and illegally confiscating 76 metric tons of donor-supplied food intended for vulnerable populations.
"Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps," the US State Department said in a statement earlier this month.
The Horn of Africa nation confronts a deepening humanitarian emergency fueled by extended drought conditions, armed conflict, and recurring disease outbreaks.
Projections for 2026 indicate 4.8 million Somalis will require humanitarian support—a 20% decrease from 2025 figures that reflects refined assessment criteria rather than genuine improvement, according to UN data.
Somalia, the UN and humanitarian partners unveiled Monday the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, requesting $852 million to reach 2.4 million individuals requiring critical humanitarian and protection services across the East African state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment