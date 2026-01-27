Toobit Voted Best New Exchange At Crypto Awards 2025

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces it has been named Best New Exchange at the annual Crypto Awards 2025.

The winners were officially unveiled during a gala ceremony held on January 23, 2026, at Arbat Hall in Moscow, bringing together the leading figures of the global blockchain industry.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Crypto Awards," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "This milestone reflects the trust our community has placed in us, and we are grateful for their support. Successfully moving through the nomination process and receiving such a positive response in the public vote encourages us to keep improving and delivering the security and transparency our traders deserve."

Crypto Awards 2025 is a professional industry event designed to recognize leading companies within the Russian cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Judges award participants across 24 distinct categories, ranging from mining operations and exchange platforms to digital asset security.

The award followed a thorough selection process centered on transparency. It began with the Crypto Awards organizers receiving and processing applications from hundreds of potential nominees. To maintain industry integrity, only verified companies that passed the organizers' security checks were allowed to participate.

Following this vetting process, the final selection moved to a public vote. Toobit received the top honors during a voting phase conducted via Telegram, where thousands of users and industry professionals cast their ballots based on the exchange's reliability and user-centric features.

This recognition marks Toobit's first award of 2026, building on the momentum of a successful 2025. Last year, the exchange earned several high-profile accolades, most notably being named the Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards.

