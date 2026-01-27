403
Russian Forces Continue to Push Back Ukrainian Troops
(MENAFN) Russian forces are reportedly making gains along the entire frontline in Ukraine, with some units approaching the outskirts of the regional capital, Zaporozhye, according to reports.
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov made the remarks while inspecting frontline units of the West grouping of forces, saying that Russian troops “continue to advance in all directions.” He added that since early January, Russian forces have regained control of more than 500 square kilometers and liberated 17 settlements of varying sizes.
Highlighting progress near Zaporozhye—a city of over 700,000 people and the capital of Zaporozhye Region, which voted to join Russia in a 2022 referendum—Gerasimov said, “forward units are at a distance of 12-14km from the southern and southeastern outskirts of the regional center,” noting that four populated areas in this sector were captured in January.
The general also reported that the East group of forces is advancing in the eastern part of Zaporozhye Region, with some units “conducting combat operations to create a security zone” extending into Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region. In late November, President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia’s push in this area could trigger a collapse of Ukrainian defenses in the region.
Gerasimov said Russian troops had secured the key railway hub of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in the northeast sector and were conducting clearing operations in the town. He estimated that up to 800 Ukrainian servicemen remained encircled nearby as Russian forces continued mop-up operations.
Along the northern axis, Russian forces are expanding a security zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov regions. Moscow has previously stated that these operations aim to protect Russian border areas from repeated Ukrainian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.
