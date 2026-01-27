Sbarro Marks Fourth Consecutive Year Of 100+ Openings Worldwide And Unveils New Yorkinspired Design

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sbarro, LLC, home to the original New York pizza-by-the slice, had another successful year in 2025 with continued development momentum and design evolution. For the fourth consecutive year, Sbarro opened more than 100 new restaurants worldwide including 38 domestic and 63 international store openings reflecting the diversification of venue formats and the strong unit economics. Sbarro operates 827 stores in 27 countries.

Development highlights for the year include:

.Expanded the company's partnership with the United States Military, including the opening of six new on-base locations.

.Achieved a fourth consecutive year of opening more than 100 new restaurants globally, bringing total openings to 480 over the past five years.

.Maintained a balanced and diversified development strategy with new locations across malls, convenience stores, travel centers, military bases, casinos, universities, airports, and neighborhood sites.

.New store openings in twelve countries.

.Franchise growth led by key domestic and international partners including Tab Gida in Turkey, Copec Group with Terpel in Colombia and Panama and Pronto Copec in Chile, LV Petroleum in the United States and a new pilot partnership with OXXO in Mexico.

.Ended the year with a record number of domestic and international franchise restaurants in operation.

Design Rooted in New York, Built for the Future

In 2025, the brand unveiled a new and enhanced design that reflects its New York heritage. The enhanced design highlights the premium quality menu offerings at Sbarro which feature The Original New York Pizza and our signature Handmade Fresh All Day taglines and operating model.

“Designing for the future means honoring where we come from. New York is in our DNA-bold, vibrant, a little gritty, but always authentic,” said - Ivana Heslop, Vice President, Restaurant Design.“Our goal is to incorporate that spirit in our design in ways that feel fresh, welcoming, and resonate throughout the globe.”

The new design also enables smaller, more flexible footprints and integrates next-generation technology and equipment to support speed, consistency, and scalability across markets.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the year, the company's CEO David Karam commented,“2025 was a year of solid growth and progress for our brand across many key areas of performance. Opening more than 100 restaurants for the fourth year in a row - including strong growth both domestically and internationally - speaks to the strength of our franchise partnerships and the dedication of our corporate team. Our brand is built on quality and freshly prepared food. In 2026, we'll celebrate our 70th anniversary and look forward to sustained growth with our franchise partners and customers around the world. The future is very bright at Sbarro!”

About Sbarro, LLC

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made from scratch hand stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, military bases, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. With a presence in nearly 30 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit . Visit us on social: @sbarro on Facebook and TikTok, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.