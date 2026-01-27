403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia To Launch First Upgraded Rokot-M Rocket In 2026
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Russia on Tuesday announced plans to launch the first upgraded "Rokot-M" space rocket in 2026 as part of efforts to modernize its launch systems and rely more on domestic technology.
Russia's state space agency Roscosmos stated in a press release the new rocket will be launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, noting that Rokot-M is an upgraded version of the earlier Rokot rocket with major technical updates to its control, navigation and upper stage systems.
The rocket will be equipped with the improved Briz-KM-2 upper stage, produced entirely in Russia, enabling more accurate and efficient deployment of satellites into low Earth orbit and improving the reliability of future launches, it added.
Deputy Director General for Rocket Projects at Roscosmos stated in a press release the project falls under the Russian Federal Program for Modernizing the Space Sector, to upgrade Russia's space sector by replacing foreign components with locally made systems to strengthen technological independence amid current international challenges.
The Rokot is a light launch vehicle previously used for civilian and military missions, based on converted ballistic missiles, while the upgraded Rokot-M is aimed at expanding use and boosting Russia's competitiveness in the space launch market.
The announcement follows as Russia continues long-term plans to strengthen its presence in space, including developing future space stations and launching satellites for communications, navigation and remote sensing to support scientific, economic and security goals. (end)
dan
Russia's state space agency Roscosmos stated in a press release the new rocket will be launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, noting that Rokot-M is an upgraded version of the earlier Rokot rocket with major technical updates to its control, navigation and upper stage systems.
The rocket will be equipped with the improved Briz-KM-2 upper stage, produced entirely in Russia, enabling more accurate and efficient deployment of satellites into low Earth orbit and improving the reliability of future launches, it added.
Deputy Director General for Rocket Projects at Roscosmos stated in a press release the project falls under the Russian Federal Program for Modernizing the Space Sector, to upgrade Russia's space sector by replacing foreign components with locally made systems to strengthen technological independence amid current international challenges.
The Rokot is a light launch vehicle previously used for civilian and military missions, based on converted ballistic missiles, while the upgraded Rokot-M is aimed at expanding use and boosting Russia's competitiveness in the space launch market.
The announcement follows as Russia continues long-term plans to strengthen its presence in space, including developing future space stations and launching satellites for communications, navigation and remote sensing to support scientific, economic and security goals. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment