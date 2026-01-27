Kalinga Lancers Skipper Arthur Van Doren Credits HIL Title Win To 'Good And Solid Unit'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) Kalinga Lancers were crowned Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 champions after a thrilling 3-2 win against Ranchi Royals at Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday. After securing the title, Captain Arthur Van Doren reflected on the challenges faced throughout the season and credited the victory to the team's chemistry and the home crowd's support.

The championship victory signifies the end of a swift four-week preparation period for the team. Emphasising the challenge of forming a unified bond in such a brief time, Arthur said,“Four weeks to build a bond and shape a team is a very short time, and it is extremely challenging. That's why we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved. I believe we have done it very well-we have created a good, solid unit, and in the end, that was reflected on the pitch.”

Arthur highlighted the need to keep an offensive mindset when tackling the Ranchi Royals, a team they had faced three times already in the tournament.

“They are a fantastic team to play against, with a very attacking style that also makes for great entertainment for the spectators. We are extremely proud of how we performed against one of the best teams in the competition, and that is what matters most to us,” he said.

Even while safeguarding a one-goal lead in the final moments of the match, the Lancers' approach was to keep attacking instead of retreating into a purely defensive stance.

“It is always important to keep playing our natural game. The danger in sitting back and only defending is that it allows the opposition to attack continuously. We made sure we stayed positive, kept attacking, and even though they created a few chances, we stood strong together as a unit,” he added.

The Lancers' impressive run saw only one loss during the tournament, and that defeat came in a dead rubber game after they had already secured their place in Qualifier 1 by finishing first in the league stage.

Arthur emphasised how the home crowd's support has contributed to such a successful run, saying,“The home crowd is always a huge bonus. The energy they bring lifts us, even if it's just by a few percent, it makes a real difference. That atmosphere is incredible, and we have loved every second of it.”