Russian Army Strikes Sumy Region Nearly 60 Times In 24 Hours, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

In the Putyvl community, two men aged 30 and 35 were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike.

A 22-year-old man who was injured by a drone strike on January 23 sought medical help at a medical facility.

Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

A passenger car was damaged in the Putyvl community, and an educational institution in the Vorozhba community was damaged.

In the Sumy community, a civilian infrastructure facility, a private residential building, and a private passenger car were damaged.

In the Trostianets and Bilopillia communities, private residential buildings were damaged, and in the Krasnopillia community, a farm building was damaged.

In the Znob-Novhorod community, a private residential building, non-residential premises, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Hlukhiv community, a church, an apartment building, non-residential premises, and a car were damaged.

In the Shostka community, a private residential building and farm buildings were destroyed, and private residential buildings were damaged.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, a private household was damaged, and in the Seredyna-Buda community, a private residential building was destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 25, Russian troops struck 36 settlements in the Sumy region, injuring seven people, including two children.

Illustrative photo