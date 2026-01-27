Russian Army Strikes Sumy Region Nearly 60 Times In 24 Hours, Casualties Reported
In the Putyvl community, two men aged 30 and 35 were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike.
A 22-year-old man who was injured by a drone strike on January 23 sought medical help at a medical facility.
Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.
A passenger car was damaged in the Putyvl community, and an educational institution in the Vorozhba community was damaged.
In the Sumy community, a civilian infrastructure facility, a private residential building, and a private passenger car were damaged.
In the Trostianets and Bilopillia communities, private residential buildings were damaged, and in the Krasnopillia community, a farm building was damaged.
In the Znob-Novhorod community, a private residential building, non-residential premises, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.
In the Hlukhiv community, a church, an apartment building, non-residential premises, and a car were damaged.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 820 over past day
In the Shostka community, a private residential building and farm buildings were destroyed, and private residential buildings were damaged.
In the Khutir-Mykhailivskyi community, a private household was damaged, and in the Seredyna-Buda community, a private residential building was destroyed.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 25, Russian troops struck 36 settlements in the Sumy region, injuring seven people, including two children.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment