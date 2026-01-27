North Korea Launches Multiple Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

North Korea has launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The Japanese government noted that the missiles fell outside the country's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard had issued a warning about North Korea's missile launches, advising vessels in the area to avoid debris and to immediately contact relevant authorities if any remnants were found.

Meanwhile, the command of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces confirmed to local media reports that North Korea had indeed carried out the missile launches.