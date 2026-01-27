403
Seoul: N. Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the missiles launched from an area north of Pyongyang at around 3:50 p.m.
"Our military maintains a firm readiness posture while closely sharing North Korean ballistic missile information with the US and Japan sides amid a heightened surveillance posture against additional launches," the JCS was quoted as saying.
The latest launch came as US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby wrapped up his three-day visit to South Korea earlier in the day to leave for Japan.
Colby met with key South Korean security officials, including the defense and foreign ministers, to discuss alliance issues ranging from Seoul's bid to build nuclear-powered submarines and regain wartime operational control from Washington. (end)
