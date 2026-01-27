Watch: Athlete Flies Through Ciel Dubai Marina's 'Eye Of Needle' At Over 200Kmph

The world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, took over the skies with a dramatic fly-through of its iconic architectural centrepiece - the“eye of the needle”.

As the lead athlete performed this stunning feat, the remaining XDubai wingsuit athletes - a team of five in total - deployed colour effects, creating an aerial trail against the skyline.

A drone captured the dynamic footage as the wingsuiters soared around the tower, with unique angles. Watch the video here:

Ciel Dubai Marina

Standing tall at 377 metres, with 82 storeys, the hotel is another landmark addition to Dubai's glittering skyline. From the outside, the tower looks like a tall, oval-shaped column of blue glass.

Panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah welcome hotel guests, as floor-to-ceiling windows frame Dubai. The hotel also boasts the world's highest infinity pool.