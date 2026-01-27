Watch: Athlete Flies Through Ciel Dubai Marina's 'Eye Of Needle' At Over 200Kmph
The world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, took over the skies with a dramatic fly-through of its iconic architectural centrepiece - the“eye of the needle”.
As the lead athlete performed this stunning feat, the remaining XDubai wingsuit athletes - a team of five in total - deployed colour effects, creating an aerial trail against the skyline.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A drone captured the dynamic footage as the wingsuiters soared around the tower, with unique angles. Watch the video here:
Ciel Dubai Marina
Standing tall at 377 metres, with 82 storeys, the hotel is another landmark addition to Dubai's glittering skyline. From the outside, the tower looks like a tall, oval-shaped column of blue glass.
Panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah welcome hotel guests, as floor-to-ceiling windows frame Dubai. The hotel also boasts the world's highest infinity pool.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment