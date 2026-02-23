4 WWE Icons Who Spoiled Flawless Retirements With Controversial Comebacks

Several WWE legends had perfect retirements, only to undo them with later comebacks. From Shawn Michaels to Ric Flair, Goldberg and Mick Foley, here are four names who tarnished their farewell moments with controversial returns.

Shawn Michaels crafted one of the most memorable retirements in wrestling history. His career-ending bout against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010 was a five-star spectacle, closing his career in a poetic“Career vs. Streak” showdown. However, eight years later, Michaels returned at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane. The comeback tarnished what had been a flawless farewell.

Ric Flair's retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 was an emotional masterpiece. Fans witnessed The Nature Boy bow out in tears after decades of brilliance. Yet, Flair's decision to wrestle again in TNA soured the moment. He competed multiple times after his WWE exit, with his final match coming in 2022 at the age of 73. The prolonged returns diluted the impact of his original sendoff.

Goldberg initially retired after his WrestleMania XX clash with Brock Lesnar, a high-profile showdown that seemed to close his chapter. For years, fans believed that was the end. But in 2016, Goldberg returned to WWE, competing in several matches before finally retiring after a loss to Gunther in 2025. His comeback run, though memorable at times, erased the clean finish of his earlier retirement.

Mick Foley announced his retirement in 2000, only to step back into the ring in 2004. His last singles match came against Ric Flair in TNA, but he continued to make sporadic appearances. Foley even entered the 2012 Royal Rumble, further undoing his initial farewell. In 2024, he announced plans for a final death match in 2025, but the bout was eventually canceled. The repeated comebacks left fans questioning whether his retirement would ever truly stick.