QNB Reaffirms Position As Driving Force Behind Qatar's Digital Transformation

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar prepares to host the highly anticipated Web Summit Qatar 2026, QNB Group, the Lead Sponsor and strategic partner of the summit, is reaffirming its position as a driving force behind the country's digital transformation journey. By uniting decades of financial expertise with cutting-edge innovation, QNB is helping shape Qatar into the region's premier fintech hub, fully aligned with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Digital transformation is not just about adopting technology but about reimagining banking as a catalyst for growth and resilience,” said Fatma Al Baker, Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services, QNB Group.

“At QNB, we are focused on ensuring our systems can adapt, scale, and innovate in ways that empower individuals, businesses, and the wider financial ecosystem, driving both economic progress and national objectives.”

As the financial backbone of Qatar's economy, QNB is leading the transformation of traditional banking practices through investment in agile, resilient infrastructure.

This includes modernising customer journeys, embracing cloud technology, optimising operations, and prioritising advanced digital platforms to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable services.

“The future of banking in Qatar depends on institutions that can balance stability with agility,” added Al Baker.“Through our Transformation Office and strategic partnerships, we are building a strong, human-centric digital future that supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and knowledge-based economy.”

Through its multi-year role as Diamond Sponsor and strategic partner of Web Summit Qatar, QNB provides a platform for collaboration with global innovators, fintech players, and startups, building a dynamic financial ecosystem that accelerates innovation, fosters partnerships, and strengthens the wider economy.

At Web Summit Qatar 2026, QNB will host a dedicated exhibition and thought leadership sessions featuring insights from its innovation and infrastructure teams. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how QNB is leveraging technologies such as cloud platforms and AI to deliver transformative, human-centred banking experiences that drive long-term economic growth.