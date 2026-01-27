Dukhan Bank Signs Exclusive Partnership With Rafeeq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the signing of anexclusive partnership agreement with Rafeeq, Qatar's first all-in-one national champion e-commerce and lifestyle platform, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to delivering practical, customer-focused value beyond traditional banking services.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at Dukhan Bank's headquarters in Lusail, attended by senior representatives from both organisations, alongside media and key stakeholders from Qatar's digital sectors.

The partnership reflects Dukhan Bank's broader strategy to collaborate with trusted digital platforms that complement customers' everyday needs, extending the role of banking into lifestyle experiences they already engage with, while advancing purposeful innovation rooted in relevance, accessibility, and Shari'a-compliant principles. As part of the newly signed agreement, eligible Dukhan Bank Visa Infinite, Signature, and Platinum credit cardholders can activate Rafeeq Pro for a monthly fee of QR1, compared to the regular subscription price of QR35, with the offer available until 31 December 2026.

Commenting on the signing, Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said:“Strategic partnerships thrive when they transcend traditional banking. Our collaboration with Rafeeq seamlessly integrates modern lifestyle benefits with our credit card solutions, delivering an intuitive digital experience and unparalleled value to our customers.”

Ahmed Abdulla, Media Consultant and Advisor at Rafeeq, commented:“This partnership marks an important milestone for Rafeeq. By collaborating with Dukhan Bank, we are able to extend the reach of Rafeeq Pro to a wider audience and deliver real, tangible value through an accessible and innovative offering.”