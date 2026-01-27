Al Waha Motors 'Jetour Qatar' Inaugurates Flagship Showroom On Al Khor Coastal Road

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Zaid Al-Qatami:

Doha, Qatar: Al Waha Motors, the exclusive distributor of Jetour in Qatar, has announced the opening of a new flagship showroom and integrated service center in the city of Al Khor, in a strategic move aimed at strengthening the brand's presence and delivering an exceptional customer experience in the northern region of the country.

The new facility spans more than 2,000 square meters and features a modern showroom showcasing Jetour's full lineup of vehicles, along with a service center and spare parts department equipped with the latest technologies to efficiently meet customer needs.

On this occasion, Zaid Al-Qatami, Vice Chairman of Al Waha Motors – Jetour Qatar, said:

"The opening of the new showroom in Al Khor marks an important milestone in Jetour's expansion journey in Qatar. It reflects our commitment to offering a premium experience and comprehensive services to our customers across the country. Jetour has witnessed remarkable growth in the Qatari market since its introduction, driven by the quality of its products, its reliance on advanced technologies, and the exceptional value it offers customers."

Al-Qatami added:

"This facility represents a pivotal step in enhancing our ability to serve customers in the northern region of the country. Over the past years, we have observed increasing demand and a clear need to provide services that are closer and more accessible to residents in this area. Geographic expansion is not merely about increasing the number of branches; it is a strategic commitment by Jetour Qatar to ensure that our global standards and services reach every part of the country without exception."

He continued:

"We are continuously strengthening Jetour's presence in Qatar by expanding our network of branches and service centers, and by introducing new models that meet customer expectations and align with the needs of the local market. We are confident that the new Al Khor facility will support this growth and deliver a more comprehensive and enhanced experience for our customers in the northern region."

Al-Qatami concluded:

"We are committed to ensuring that every customer enjoys a fully integrated experience-from the showroom to after-sales services. This is why we continue to invest in modern facilities equipped with the latest technologies, ensuring faster response times and higher service quality across all our locations."

The showroom welcomes visitors Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, and on Friday from 4pm to 9pm.

The service center operates daily from Saturday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.

This opening marks a new step toward enhancing customer experience and delivering Jetour services with global standards across all regions of Qatar.