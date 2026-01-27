Ohana Development And Manchester City F.C. Sign Agreement To Launch Multi-Billion-Dirham Project In Abu Dhabi - Aetoswir...

Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has signed an agreement with Manchester City F.C. to launch 'Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana', a first-of-its-kind branded residential community, set along Abu Dhabi's Yas Canal waterfront. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation and long-term value creation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for world-class developments.

Spanning 1.67 million square metres, 'Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana' draws on the club's global appeal and legacy, reimagined through a contemporary lens, aligning Manchester City's identity with Ohana's design ethos.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said:“Partnering with Manchester City marks a significant milestone for Ohana Development and reflects our long-standing commitment to Abu Dhabi, where we are proudly headquartered. The club's global stature, forward-looking vision and modern outlook closely align with our ambition to create future-ready communities that contribute to the emirate's evolving lifestyle landscape. Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana brings this shared vision to life through a thoughtfully curated residential project, one that is set to become a lasting legacy within the real estate sector.”

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group, said:“This is a landmark project that brings Manchester City to a premium residential environment in a distinctively club-branded way. Ohana Development is highly regarded for working with leading global brands, translating their influence into high-end, design-driven residential experiences. This partnership will see Ohana harness the Club's global reach and its unrivalled footprint in the region. We continue to be committed to distinctive collaborations like this.”

More information on the development will be revealed in due course.

