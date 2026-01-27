Alia Bhatt Says Friend Varun Dhawan Has 'Hit It Out Of The Park' With 'Border 2'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt gave a special shout-out to her 'dear friend' Varun Dhawan after witnessing his powerful performance in "Border 2".

Alia took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published the trailer of the war drama.

Calling "Border 2" a beautiful film, she lauded director Anurag Singh.

Alia further showered praise on the core cast of the sequel, including Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana.

"Such a beautiful film..@anurag_singh_films what fabulous performance by the entire cast!!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan @sonambajwa @monasingh @medhaarana @anyasinghofficial (sic)," Alia's post read.

She went out to give a special mention to her 'Student of the Year' co-star Varun Dhawan for pouring his heart and soul into every single frame of the drama.

The 'Jigra' actress added, "& my dear friend has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame..so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year!"

Alia concluded the post by congratulating the entire team of "Border 2".

Before this, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the success of "Border 2" and "Dhurandhar", saying that the tremendous box office performance of both the movies indicates that "Bollywood is here to stay."

Taking to his Insta Stories, the director penned, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back. Naysayers can fly a kite. All Dhurandhars will cross borders of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, "Border 2" reached the cinema halls during the Republic Day weekend on January 23.