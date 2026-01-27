TAPI Gas Pipeline In Afghanistan's Herat Reaches 91 Km Milestone For Pipe-Laying

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline in Herat, Afghanistan, has reached a new milestone, with 91 kilometers of its route prepared for pipe-laying, Trend reports via the social media of the press service of the Government of Herat.

The following information was given by the Consul General of Turkmenistan and manager of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, Batyr Yolov, during his meeting with the Governor of Herat, Maulana Islamjar. The governor expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work and praised the efforts made so far.

The project manager reported that, in addition to preparing 91 kilometers of the pipeline route for installation, several work camps have been established along the corridor. The Consul General of Turkmenistan noted that, according to the current plan, the TAPI project in Herat province is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a key priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026.

Construction of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) natural gas pipeline began on December 13, 2015, with a groundbreaking ceremony in Turkmenistan. Although initially conceived in the 1990s, active work commenced in 2015, and by 2018, the Afghan segment was inaugurated, although it faced significant delays due to insecurity. As of 2024-2025, the Taliban government renewed efforts to advance the project.

The pipeline will span approximately 1,814 km and transport 33 billion m3 of natural gas annually from the Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan. Despite the 2015 start, the project has faced significant delays, with the pipeline not yet fully functional.