5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia's Java Region
(MENAFN) A magnitude 5.7 seismic event rattled Indonesia's Java region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey confirmed.
The tremor's epicenter was located 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) southeast of Jatiroto, striking at a depth of 138 kilometers (85.7 miles) beneath the surface.
No immediate casualty reports or significant structural damage have emerged following the earthquake, though authorities continue monitoring the affected area.
Indonesia sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly active seismic zone where tectonic plate movements frequently trigger earthquakes and volcanic activity. The archipelago nation experiences thousands of tremors annually, ranging from minor vibrations to devastating quakes capable of triggering tsunamis and widespread destruction across densely populated islands.
