Reports Claim China Hacked Phones of UK PM Aides
(MENAFN) British government officials working closely with multiple former prime ministers had their mobile devices infiltrated by suspected Chinese state hackers across a multi-year campaign, according to claims published by media.
The British media organization's Monday report alleges the cyber-espionage operation—purportedly designated Salt Typhoon—penetrated communications of senior Downing Street personnel serving under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak during the 2021-2024 period.
Media asserted the intrusion extended "right into the heart of Downing Street," though confirmation regarding whether the former leaders' own phones were compromised remains unavailable.
The revelations surface as current Prime Minister Keir Starmer prepares for a China visit this week—marking the first journey to the nation by a sitting British premier in six years.
Britain's domestic intelligence service MI5 previously issued parliamentary warnings about Chinese espionage activities last November, the report indicated.
Beijing has not responded to the hacking allegations.
Last month, UK authorities imposed sanctions against two China-based technology firms for what officials characterized as "reckless and indiscriminate cyberattacks" targeting "the UK and its allies."
China's government condemned those measures, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stating China "firmly opposes and cracks down on hacking activities in accordance with the law, and at the same time, resolutely opposes the dissemination of false information for political purposes." Beijing communicated "strong dissatisfaction" with the sanctions decision.
