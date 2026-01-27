Municipalities Intensify Insect Control Campaigns

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of ongoing efforts to enhance public health and limit the spread of insects, municipalities across the country continue to implement intensive insect control campaigns aimed at ensuring a safe, clean, and healthy environment for all residents. These initiatives reflect a broader commitment to improving quality of life and supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Between December 12, 2025, and January 15, 2026, municipalities carried out extensive pest control operations, responding to a total of 10,371 insect control service requests nationwide. The highest number of requests was recorded in Doha Municipality (2,925), followed by Al Rayyan (2,550) and Al Daayen (1,608). Other municipalities included Umm Salal (1,421), Al Wakrah (1,020), Al Khor and Al Thakhira (408), Al Sheehaniya (192), and Al Shamal (147).