Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For January 27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 27, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to January 26. The official rate for $1 is 1,061,595 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,261,669 rials. On January 26 the euro was priced at 1,233,645 rials.

Currency Rial on January 27 Rial on January 26 1 US dollar USD 1,061,595 1,044,479 1 British pound GBP 1,453,959 1,423,038 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,369,032 1,333,945 1 Swedish króna SEK 118,933 116,692 1 Norwegian krone NOK 108,806 106,872 1 Danish krone DKK 168,926 165,413 1 Indian rupee INR 11,572 11,397 1 UAE Dirham AED 289,066 284,405 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,462,186 3,408,062 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 379,093 373,273 100 Japanese yen JPY 689,802 670,109 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 136,138 133,954 1 Omani rial OMR 2,759,308 2,716,188 1 Canadian dollar CAD 775,186 761,339 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 635,678 621,417 1 South African rand ZAR 66,498 64,826 1 Turkish lira TRY 24,477 24,081 1 Russian ruble RUB 13,890 13,831 1 Qatari riyal QAR 291,647 286,945 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 81,019 79,706 1 Syrian pound SYP 9,592 9,446 1 Australian dollar AUD 735,920 719,959 1 Saudi riyal SAR 283,092 278,528 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,823,391 2,777,870 1 Singapore dollar SGD 836,659 821,010 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 867,552 853,874 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 34,285 33,724 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 506 497 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 722,925 711,969 1 Libyan dinar LYD 168,100 165,105 1 Chinese yuan CNY 152,659 149,989 100 Thai baht THB 3,415,220 3,366,238 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 267,688 260,728 1,000 South Korean won KRW 736,237 722,071 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,497,313 1,473,172 1 euro EUR 1,261,669 1,233,645 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 211,127 207,277 1 Georgian lari GEL 394,457 387,966 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 63,411 62,104 1 Afghan afghani AFN 16,323 15,868 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 373,136 370,817 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 624,372 613,924 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,797,334 1,770,568 1 Tajik somoni TJS 113,688 111,645 1 Turkmen manat TMT 303,554 298,426 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,990 2,955

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,236,366 rials and $1 costs 1,460,280.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.43-1.46 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.71-1.74 million rials.