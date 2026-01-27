Uzbekneftegaz Explores Advanced Drilling Solutions With China's SIBU

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekneftegaz and China's XIBU discussed the deployment of modern drilling capacities for Uzbekneftegaz's projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov and XIBU Deputy General Director Li Xicheng.

Particular attention was paid to optimizing timelines and reducing the cost of drilling operations within the framework of a long-term partnership. The sides also reviewed commercial proposals related to well drilling.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further developing cooperation aimed at expanding the drilling fleet, improving technological efficiency, training qualified personnel, and implementing mutually beneficial projects in the oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that the introduction of a centralized organizational and digital management system in Uzbekistan could reduce well-drilling timelines by up to 45% and cut construction costs by as much as 35%, underscoring the strategic importance of modern technologies in improving operational efficiency.

Uzbekneftegaz aims to reverse declining gas production through substantial investments in exploration, development, and modernization projects. Key initiatives include a $2 billion Ustyurt exploration collaboration with SOCAR, a $1.8 billion expansion of the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, and a $3.6 billion Oltin Yo'l GTL plant project designed to produce over 1.5 million tonnes of high-quality fuels.

The Ustyurt Plateau project targets new reserves, while field development in Sechankul, Akjar, and Chimbay focuses on increasing natural gas output. Additionally, partnerships for advanced technologies and the development of a Trans-Caspian energy corridor are emphasized to enhance green energy and digitalization efforts. These projects are set to improve output and ensure long-term energy security amid international collaborations.