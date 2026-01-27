403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASEAN Para Games End with Thailand Topping Medal Table
(MENAFN) The 13th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games concluded Monday evening in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province with a ceremonial closing event.
Thailand, leveraging home-field advantage and dominant showings in core competitions, captured the medal standings with 175 golds. Indonesia claimed second position with 135 golds, while Malaysia secured third place with 64 golds.
At a pre-closing media briefing, ASEAN Para Sports Federation president Osoth Bhavilai described the Games as a landmark edition that set new benchmarks for scale and competitiveness.
These games marked not only the successful return of the ASEAN Para Games to Thailand after 18 years, but also a strong reaffirmation of the resilience, growth, and maturity of parasports in the ASEAN region, Bhavilai said.
The Games' flag was formally transferred to Malaysia during the ceremony, designating Kuala Lumpur as host for the 14th edition in 2027.
Monday's festivities provided a celebratory finale to the biennial athletic competition, which spanned January 20 to 26. The event showcased elite parasport talent across Southeast Asia while reinforcing regional cooperation through adaptive athletics and demonstrating the expanding profile of disability sports throughout ASEAN member nations.
Thailand, leveraging home-field advantage and dominant showings in core competitions, captured the medal standings with 175 golds. Indonesia claimed second position with 135 golds, while Malaysia secured third place with 64 golds.
At a pre-closing media briefing, ASEAN Para Sports Federation president Osoth Bhavilai described the Games as a landmark edition that set new benchmarks for scale and competitiveness.
These games marked not only the successful return of the ASEAN Para Games to Thailand after 18 years, but also a strong reaffirmation of the resilience, growth, and maturity of parasports in the ASEAN region, Bhavilai said.
The Games' flag was formally transferred to Malaysia during the ceremony, designating Kuala Lumpur as host for the 14th edition in 2027.
Monday's festivities provided a celebratory finale to the biennial athletic competition, which spanned January 20 to 26. The event showcased elite parasport talent across Southeast Asia while reinforcing regional cooperation through adaptive athletics and demonstrating the expanding profile of disability sports throughout ASEAN member nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment